Woman ordered to stand trial in toddler's death in Gardner

A judge has found sufficient evidence for a woman to be tried in the death of her fiance's 2-year-old daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old Lindsey Thomasson entered a not guilty plea after she was bound over for trial Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that Presley Porting died of child abuse in February in Gardner.

A trial date could be set at her next court appearance in January. Thomasson is jailed on $2 million bond.

