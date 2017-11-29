Woman ordered to stand trial in toddler's death in Gardner - KCTV5

Woman ordered to stand trial in toddler's death in Gardner

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Lindsey Thomasson entered a not guilty plea after she was bound over for trial Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office) Lindsey Thomasson entered a not guilty plea after she was bound over for trial Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
OLATHE, KS (AP) -

A judge has found sufficient evidence for a woman to be tried in the death of her fiance's 2-year-old daughter.

The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old Lindsey Thomasson entered a not guilty plea after she was bound over for trial Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors allege that Presley Porting died of child abuse in February in Gardner.

A trial date could be set at her next court appearance in January. Thomasson is jailed on $2 million bond.

