Wanted: Jeffrey Spicer

Jeffrey Spicer is wanted on a Missouri parole violation for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 2009 in Ohio and involved the child molestation of an 11-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 16th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, and his last known place of employment was near 12th and Nichols streets. His current location is unknown.

Spicer is a registered sex offender in Jackson County.

