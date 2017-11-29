Man shot, killed in Kansas City home that caught fire, police say

Firefighters were called about 7 a.m. to a home in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court just off Gregory Boulevard near Interstate 435. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a house that caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called about 7 a.m. to a home in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court just off Gregory Boulevard near Interstate 435.

When crews entered the home, the man was found dead inside the residence. No one else was home at the time, police said.

The Kansas City Fire Department's Bomb and Arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

