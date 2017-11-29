Man found dead after house catches fire in Kansas City, police say

Firefighters were called about 7 a.m. to a home in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court just off Gregory Boulevard near Interstate 435. (Jessica Reyes/KCTV5 News)

Detectives are investigating after a man found dead inside a house that caught fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called about 7 a.m. to a home in the 7100 block of Strupwood Court just off Gregory Boulevard near Interstate 435.

When crews entered the home, the man was found dead, with a gunshot wound, inside the residence. No one else was home at the time, police said.

The Kansas City Fire Department's Bomb and Arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials originally investigated the death as a homicide but now believe it was suicide. They are waiting for a report from a medical examiner before making an official decision.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.