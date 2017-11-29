New KCI design workshop held to hear what travelers want

Edgemoor has released a series of design renderings for the new single-terminal KCI. (Edgemoor)

Kansas City is getting a jump start on the new airport's design and they want to know what passengers value before taking flight. (Edgemoor)

Kansas City is getting a jump start on the new airport's design and they want to know what passengers value before taking flight.

Right now at Kansas City International Airport, passengers can be dropped off only feet from the security checkpoints but Edgemoor Infrastructure, the company chosen to design and build the new airport, plans to change that. The firm plans to build separate levels for arrivals and departures.

But before the new design is approved, Edgemoor officials plan to hold several meetings to hear from the public about what amenities, such as food, shopping, and more space to relax, they want to see at KCI.

The first of those meetings is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held at the Kansas City Police Regional Academy.

Edgemoor has released a series of design renderings for the new single-terminal KCI.

The firm will also host a design workshop, for the first time, in Johnson County, KS. That meeting is scheduled for Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. and will be held at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park.

Previous coverage: Full speed ahead: Kansas City moves forward with single-terminal plan at KCI

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.