KC Pet Project could soon take over all Kansas City animal services

A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
A burglary at a Midtown restaurant has left its owner irate after the crook took something that can't be replaced.More >
A Lenexa woman is dead after a shooting outside a casino in Kansas City, KS. The shooting happened before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in a parking garage outside of the 7th Street Casino, located at 777 N Seventh Street Trafficway.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
