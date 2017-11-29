KC Pet Project could soon take over all Kansas City animal services

In 2012, the KC Pet Project took over the city’ shelter and have made several improvements, including more adoptions and fewer animals being put to sleep. (AzFamily.com)

Changes could be coming to Kansas City's animal control and it could start with the city letting go.

The Kansas City Pet Project takes in nearly 30 animals every day and officials say that at least four of those pets have been abused or neglected at some point in their lives.

In 2012, the KC Pet Project took over the city’ shelter and have made several improvements, including more adoptions and fewer animals being put to sleep.

City officials plan to hold a meeting on Wednesday to increase the project’s responsibility. At the meeting, officials will discuss bringing all Kansas City animal health services and shelters under the control of the KC Pet Project.

“We have a proven track record here of saving lives,” said Tori Fugate spokeswoman with KC Pet Project. “We’ve saved over 45,000 lives since taking over in 2012 and this would just be another opportunity where we could work to save lives here in KC and help animals all over our community.”

Fugate says they are excited to work with the city again, especially since the plan would give them more teeth to stop people from animal cruelty.

“Around two-thirds of the animals that come here are due to cruelty and neglect and are not reclaimed by their owners and then become the responsibility of the shelter to care for and that’s why we are here to help these animals,” Fugate said.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. A full vote won’t be considered until sometime in December.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.