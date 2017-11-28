Trump Jr. discusses father during Kansas event

Donald Trump Jr. says his father's successful run for president has given conservatives the ability to feel free to speak up on issues.

Trump made the remark at a Tuesday evening fundraiser in suburban Kansas City for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination next year in a crowded field.

The conversation came during a dinner for about 400 Kobach supporters, with Kobach and the younger Trump at a table.

Kobach opened the program with a short speech touching on his main campaign themes.

Later, the younger Trump called his father a "blue-collar billionaire" who is very much like the people of Kansas.

