Trump Jr. discusses father during Kansas event - KCTV5

Trump Jr. discusses father during Kansas event

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(WIBW) (WIBW)

Donald Trump Jr. says his father's successful run for president has given conservatives the ability to feel free to speak up on issues.

Trump made the remark at a Tuesday evening fundraiser in suburban Kansas City for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination next year in a crowded field.

The conversation came during a dinner for about 400 Kobach supporters, with Kobach and the younger Trump at a table.

Kobach opened the program with a short speech touching on his main campaign themes.

Later, the younger Trump called his father a "blue-collar billionaire" who is very much like the people of Kansas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.