Liberty community mourns loss of longtime cross country coach

A longtime cross country coach in Liberty is being remembered for the many lives he affected.

Tim Nixon died unexpectedly after nearly four decades as a coach and teacher.

Nixon was in good health at age 63, so it was a shock when he died last weekend from a heart attack.

He continued coaching for the Liberty High School team after retiring from his teaching position at what was then Liberty Junior High.

The cross country practice course at Stocksdale Park is named after Nixon and now has mementos left behind by those who knew him - including a photo from 2013, when the boys placed fourth at state.

He coached 39 seasons, established the district's first girl's team, and led his runners to several state championships and national rank.

But his athletic achievements pale in comparison to the impact he had on others.

"He loved to teach," said Tim Friston, assistant coach. "He loved to coach. But more than that, he just really loved to help young people mature."

Robert Marquardt, another assistant coach, said Nixon's leadership was uplifting.

"No matter what was going on, he was just uplifting, positive, made people feel good about what they were doing and what they were about," Marquardt said.

Nixon also coached little league baseball and basketball, even DJed weddings.

He is survived by his wife, three kids and two grandchildren.