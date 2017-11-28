Actor Eric Stonestreet donates toys to children in KCK - KCTV5

Actor Eric Stonestreet donates toys to children in KCK

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Actor and Kansas City, KS native Eric Stonestreet participated in Giving Tuesday in his own way. 

Stonestreet and Mattel partnered on donating thousands of dollars worth of toys to children and families in KCK. 

The donations were made to the Kansas City, KS Police Department. 

