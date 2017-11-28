Actor Eric Stonestreet donates toys to children in KCK

Actor and Kansas City, KS native Eric Stonestreet participated in Giving Tuesday in his own way.

Stonestreet and Mattel partnered on donating thousands of dollars worth of toys to children and families in KCK.

The donations were made to the Kansas City, KS Police Department.

Thank you @mattel for helping me give the Kansas City Kansas police department the opportunity to deliver thousands of dollars of toys to children and families in KCK. @kckpdchief #givingtuesday pic.twitter.com/XZ5Sw1sZ06 — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) November 28, 2017

