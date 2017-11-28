Nebraska State Patrol investigates call about Bigfoot sighting - KCTV5

Nebraska State Patrol investigates call about Bigfoot sighting

The Nebraska State Patrol said this week it investigated a report of a Bigfoot sighting along Interstate 80. 

"Last night at about 10:15, somebody reported seeing BIGFOOT on the shoulder of I-80 near MM 197," a Facebook post from the patrol said. "A trooper responded, but reported back that "Sasquatch remained elusive."

