Crabtree, Talib suspensions reduced to one game - KCTV5

Crabtree, Talib suspensions reduced to one game

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree will play against the Kansas City Chiefs after all. 

Crabtree's suspension, along with the suspension of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, have been reduced from two games to one game. 

Crabtree and Talib got into a scuffle during Sunday's Raiders win over the Broncos. 

Both appealed the initial two-game suspension. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.