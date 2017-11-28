Crabtree, Talib suspensions reduced to one game

Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree will play against the Kansas City Chiefs after all.

Crabtree's suspension, along with the suspension of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, have been reduced from two games to one game.

Crabtree and Talib got into a scuffle during Sunday's Raiders win over the Broncos.

Both appealed the initial two-game suspension.

