Crabtree, Talib suspensions reduced to one game

Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree will play against the Kansas City Chiefs after all.
Crabtree's suspension, along with the suspension of Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, have been reduced from two games to one game.
Crabtree and Talib got into a scuffle during Sunday's Raiders win over the Broncos.
Both appealed the initial two-game suspension.
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
A Lenexa woman is dead after a shooting outside a casino in Kansas City, KS. The shooting happened before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in a parking garage outside of the 7th Street Casino, located at 777 N Seventh Street Trafficway.More >
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Onslow County.More >
Do you spend way too much time looking for a movie on Netflix? Stop scrolling forever and use this easy trick to see all the secret categories. Here's how it works.More >
A Louisville family is shaken up after a truck slammed into the front of their house. The driver was a 10-year-old girl, and after the crash she told a police officer she "wanted to kill people."More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
