Case of Legionnaires' Disease confirmed in metro area

A case of Legionnaires Disease has been confirmed in the Kansas City metro area.

Family members tell KCTV5 the woman has been in a medically induced coma for two weeks and underwent surgery Tuesday at Liberty Hospital.

The rare type of pneumonia caused by Legionelle bacteria does not spread from person to person, but there is concern about how it spreads.

"What we most often talk about is say some sort of a water distribution system that is in bigger buildings," said Dr. Raghu Adiga, an infectious disease doctor at Liberty Hospital. "Typically, stagnant water where it is not treated good enough so the bacteria is growing and there is some sort of aerosolization so that you get exposed to it."

The woman's family believes she may have contracted the disease while working at the Ford Plant in Claycomo.

Liberty Hospital says patients, visitors, and staff at the hospital are in no danger of contracting Legionnaires' Disease from the patients being treated there.

