Midtown restaurant burglary has owner irate after crook steals priceless photos

The Antler Room, located at 2506 Holmes St., was broken into about 4 a.m. Monday. (Ashley Arnold/KCTV5 News)

A burglary at a Midtown restaurant has left its owner irate after the crook took something that can't be replaced.

The Antler Room, located at 2506 Holmes St., was broken into about 4 a.m. Monday. On top of taking cash tips, he stole several laptops, and on them were pictures from the last 10 years, including her wedding and honeymoon.

“He came in the back and used a crowbar to pry open the door," Leslie Goellner said.

She says this isn’t the first time she thinks the crook hit restaurants in the area.

"And several weeks prior, a whole other string of restaurants had the exact same thing, similar style as well," she said.

Goellner says after those incidents, they took more precautions bringing their laptops home since they live nearby, but with time, it had eased up.

"We're kind of trying to figure things out. I mean. I didn't sleep at all last night and neither did Nick and we're now trying to figure out a better security system," Goellner said.

Goellner and other businesses have other concerns about the break-in. Not just because of the crook’s knowledge of where alarms and money were stored, but also his brazen nature.

"Basically, when he left, he only was carrying, he wasn't carrying the crowbar anymore, he was just carrying the computers and he had the money bag in his hoodie. Then, Ronald McDonald house filmed last night him walking back down the alley with a rolling suitcase a big backpack and had come back to pick up the rest of his stuff," Goellner said.

Goellner says they will still be opening their doors Wednesday but will be looking at new security. That includes adding cameras and motion detectors, even a custom door to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.