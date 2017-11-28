Reward increase made in unsolved homicide case of 25-year-old wo - KCTV5

Reward increase made in unsolved homicide case of 25-year-old woman

A reward increase has been made in the unsolved homicide case of 25-year-old Destiny Weaver. 

Weaver, 25, was murdered on June 2 in the area of 76th Street and Holmes in Kansas City. 

She was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Tower Park. 

After the $800 contribution, the total reward stands at $6,300. 

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submitted tips online at www.KCCrimestoppers.com. 

Tips can be left anonymously. 

