Reward increase made in unsolved homicide case of 25-year-old woman

A reward increase has been made in the unsolved homicide case of 25-year-old Destiny Weaver.

Weaver, 25, was murdered on June 2 in the area of 76th Street and Holmes in Kansas City.

She was found shot to death inside a vehicle at Tower Park.

After the $800 contribution, the total reward stands at $6,300.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submitted tips online at www.KCCrimestoppers.com.

Tips can be left anonymously.

