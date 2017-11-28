Thousands in cash, audio equipment stolen from Gladstone businesses

Two Gladstone businesses were targeted by thieves at the same time.

KC Tint Works and Number 9 Saloon are under one roof and when the owner came into work this week, he was shocked to see his businesses were broken into.

Eric Martin says he is trying to regroup after his businesses were targeted on Monday morning.

"It's disgusting," Martin said. "I mean when somebody works, you know has a company business whatever or you just go to your regular job and somebody comes in and steals something from you. You just feel violated."

At least $15,000 worth of profits were stolen and about $4,000 worth of high end audio equipment was swiped.

Martin says he has an idea of who might be responsible.

"If the people that did it aren't from the inside, the people inside set it up," he said.

