Man fatally stabbed near Independence, Woodland in Kansas City - KCTV5

Man fatally stabbed near Independence, Woodland in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
Police are investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland Avenue. (Chopper5) Police are investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland Avenue. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland Avenue.

The fatal stabbing happened about 3 p.m. around a gas station in the area. 

According to police, witnesses told them the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument prior to the stabbing. 

Police add that a person of interest is in custody. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.