Man fatally stabbed near Independence, Woodland in Kansas City

Police are investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland Avenue. (Chopper5)

Police are investigating a homicide at Independence and Woodland Avenue.

The fatal stabbing happened about 3 p.m. around a gas station in the area.

According to police, witnesses told them the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument prior to the stabbing.

Police add that a person of interest is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.