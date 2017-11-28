Kansas City area police seek help for annual 'Cops and Kids' shopping event

Officers on both sides of the state line are asking for your help on this Giving Tuesday to make Christmas a little brighter for kids who deserve it. (KCTV5)

Every year, they take less fortunate kids out on a shopping spree they normally wouldn't get, and the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police need your help to pull it off this year.

They are partnering with churches and neighborhood associations to find children who need the most help. Those children will each be given $100 gift card to spend on themselves - something most of them simply aren't used to.

Every year, officers say these children end up trying to buy things like shampoo, soap or hairbrushes, not really grasping that money is just for them to enjoy the holidays.

"Until you've actually spent time looking into a child's eyes when they're wanting to buy something they should've already had in their drawers and should've already have their bathrooms, you don't get it," said Brad Lemon, president of Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 99.

And that is why these officers can't imagine a year where they're not able to provide for those children.

Not only does it give them an opportunity to enjoy the holidays like other kids, it also strengthens the bond between a police officer and citizen. It is a result Rev. John Miles has seen in his church first hand.

"Young people are getting to the point that they're not afraid of police officers. They want to talk with them. They want to communicate with them, and this is what we're saying to our officers ... keep it up. Keep doing this. This helps to make a better community," Miles said.

Priscilla Gross' grandchildren were recipients of the gift cards last year. She says the attention and time spent with that officer changed her granddaughter forever.

"You allowed a child to open up when she was shut down, and I beg every person that has any kind of support to support this group because it is worthwhile," she said.

Last year, officers in Kansas and Missouri took more than 120 kids shopping. They also purchased gifts for more than two dozen local foster children.

