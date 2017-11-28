Donald Trump Jr. leads Kansas fundraiser for Kobach campaign

Donald Trump Jr. is doing a fundraiser for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's campaign for governor. (AP)

Donald Trump Jr. is doing a fundraiser for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's campaign for governor.

The event Tuesday evening at a Kansas City-area hotel highlights how Kobach has closer ties to the president than any fellow Republican in the crowded race.

Kobach has advised the White House and serves as vice chairman of a presidential commission on election fraud. His campaign for governor has sounded themes similar to those Trump senior emphasized in his presidential run last year.

The elder Trump carried Kansas by 20 percentage points, but Democrats hope to make inroads into the state's all-GOP congressional delegation next year by attacking the president and appealing to disaffected Republican moderates.

Yet Kobach's solid base on the right could be enough to win the August 2018 GOP primary.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.