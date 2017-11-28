Missourians can fly with current IDs for up to 1 more year - KCTV5

Missourians can fly with current IDs for up to 1 more year

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. (KCTV5) The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. (KCTV5)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri has received a temporary federal waiver that will allow state residents to board airplanes and enter federal installations using their current driver's licenses and identification cards.

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced Tuesday the state will have until at least October 2018 to comply with a federal REAL ID law. Without the waiver, Missourians without a federally approved identification might have been unable to board airplanes beginning in January.

After fighting the federal law since 2005, Missouri lawmakers approved a plan this spring to offer the enhanced license, although residents can choose not to use them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the state hopes to have the new cards available in the next 18 months. Revenue spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy says Missouri will apply for another waiver next year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.