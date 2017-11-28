Construction worker taken by air ambulance after fall at construction site

A construction worker was taken by air ambulance after falling into the basement of a Lee's Summit home under construction. (KCTV5)

A construction worker was taken by air ambulance after falling into the basement of a Lee's Summit home under construction.

It happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Southeast Mill Creek Lane

Fire crews provided medical care and removed the victim from the basement of the house.

The cause of the accident is unknown, police said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.