Construction worker taken by air ambulance after fall at constru - KCTV5

Construction worker taken by air ambulance after fall at construction site

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A construction worker was taken by air ambulance after falling into the basement of a Lee's Summit home under construction. (KCTV5) A construction worker was taken by air ambulance after falling into the basement of a Lee's Summit home under construction. (KCTV5)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

A construction worker was taken by air ambulance after falling into the basement of a Lee's Summit home under construction.

It happened about 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Southeast Mill Creek Lane

Fire crews provided medical care and removed the victim from the basement of the house.

The cause of the accident is unknown, police said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.