Hallmark, Salvation Army pair up on Giving Tuesday to help children of inmates celebrate Christmas

It’s Giving Tuesday, and the Salvation Army and Hallmark are joining forces to wrap and deliver presents for kids whose parents are in jail or prison.

Through the Prison Toy Lift Program, imprisoned parents can give gifts to their children.

Salvation Army representatives get the process started by taking a catalog to the parents who can then pick out the toys and to be purchased for their children.

“These gifts can be sent to them and it’s going to look like it’s coming from the parents,” said Major Darlene Harvey, of the Salvation Army.

On Tuesday, Hallmark joined the effort, stepping in to help wrap the gifts.

Program officials say 500 Hallmark volunteers will work for two days to prepare the gifts. The organization plans to deliver over 1,500 gifts to kids in 2017.

“It’s really special to know you’re going to be helping a kid have a really good Christmas or holiday season,” Hallmark’s Gladys Brown said.

Volunteers will wrap a total of 6,000 gifts between Tuesday and Thursday. The other gifts will go to the homeless, nursing homes and the home-bound.

