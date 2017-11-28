Lenexa woman dies after shooting near 7th Street Casino in KCK

The shooting happened before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in a parking garage outside of the 7th Street Casino, located at 777 N Seventh Street Trafficway. (KCTV5)

A Lenexa woman is dead after a shooting outside a casino in Kansas City, KS.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a parking garage outside of the 7th Street Casino, located at 777 N Seventh Street Trafficway.

Overland Park Police officers stopped a vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. near southbound Interstate 35 and Antioch Road to assist a Mission officer who had pulled the car over for speeding.

Officers noticed that a Hispanic woman riding in the vehicle had been shot and had a faint pulse. CPR was administered but the woman died on the side of the road.

Police say the woman was 28-years-old. They say they do not know how the woman and the man driving the vehicle are connected.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that she was meeting up with an acquaintance," KCK Police Department Public Information Officer Cameron Morgan said. "That’s all I know for sure right now.”

The driver is not considered a suspect. He says he was trying to take the woman to Shawnee Mission Medical Center, the closest hospital he knew of.

Authorities closed the ramp from southbound I-35 to Antioch Road as they investigated the shooting. It has reopened.

Officers plan to search casino surveillance video for details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

