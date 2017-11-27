Sporting Kansas City exercises contract options for 11 players - KCTV5

Sporting Kansas City exercises contract options for 11 players

KANSAS CITY, MO

Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday that the team has exercised contract options for 11 players.

The list of contracts exercised prior to the 2018 MLS season:

  • Saad Abdul-Salaam
  • Kharlton Belmar
  • Amer Didic
  • Andrew Dykstra
  • Roger Espinoza
  • Tim Melia
  • James Musa
  • Ike Opara
  • Daniel Salloi
  • Colton Storm
  • Adrian Zendejas

Forward Cameron Porter and defender Erik Palmer-Brown are out of contract with the team, though Sporting retains the rights to Palmer-Brown within the MLS.

Porter is now eligible for the waiver draft.

