Kansas City man accused of striking mother with frying pan

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City man has been charged with assault after being accused of beating his elderly mother with a frying pan on Thanksgiving. 

Court documents state that Larry Oates is accused of hitting her with the pan after the two got into an argument. 

She also accused Oates of choking and striking her in the face, court records detail.  

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. 

