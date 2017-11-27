Kansas high school football team copes after fatal crash - KCTV5

Kansas high school football team copes after fatal crash

Carmen Ukele (Facebook) Carmen Ukele (Facebook)

SABETHA, Kan. (AP) - A high school football team in northeastern Kansas is coping after a head-on collision killed three family members of teammates.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Sabetha High school football team won a state championship game on Saturday. But on the way home, players Tanner and Carson Ukele were told that three of their relatives died in a two-vehicle highway crash.

Their 42-year-old mother Carmen Ukele, 11-year-old sister Marlee Ukele and 62-year-old uncle Stephen Ukele were killed in the collision on U.S. Route 75. Their 59-year-old father Lee Ukele was also in the vehicle. He was in stable condition as of Sunday.

A police report says the two people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital.

Head coach Garrett Michael says Tanner and Carson have the support of the community and "50 brothers who are going to be surrounding them in our school."

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

