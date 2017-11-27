2 men arrested, charged following armed robberies near Country Club Plaza

Just one day after the switch was flipped on the Country Club Plaza's lights, prosecutors say two men robbed victims at gunpoint during several street robberies.

Each of the victims faced a gun just blocks away from the entertainment district.

The first robbery was reported just before 10 p.m. last Friday. A man and a woman just left the Plaza after dropping off a friend. As they waited to make sure their friend got inside safety, men with guns demanded everything they had.

Nine minutes later, a woman who was getting out of her vehicle on Fairmont Avenue was approached by armed men.

"These guys saw me before I saw them," she said. "They slapped me and called me names. "It seemed like one of those things that lasts forever, but it was only 20 seconds."

(KCTV5 is concealing her name for safety purposes)

Just one minute after she called 911, another man was robbed just blocks away.

All of the victims provided police a description of the suspects and said their getaway vehicle had a bungee cord holding the trunk shut.

Arrests made, charges filed

Prosecutors say just before 12:30 a.m., officers on patrol spotted the suspect's vehicle.

They arrested Desmond Gillum and Travon Jones.

According to court records, one of the suspects had the victim's phone on them when they were arrested. A Good Samaritan found her nearly empty purse dumped under a bridge in North Kansas City.

Both are facing robbery and armed criminal action charges.

