Raiders' Crabtree, Broncos' Talib suspended two games by NFL

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib have each been suspended for two games following Sunday's fight. 

Unless overturned via appeal, Crabtree will miss the rematch with the Chiefs. 

Both players are reportedly appealing the suspension. 

