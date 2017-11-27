Critical injuries reported following wreck on Santa Fe

One person suffered critical injuries following a motorcycle wreck in Johnson County.

The wreck, reported at 7 p.m., happened on Santa Fe Street near Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

It involved a motorcycle and a car.

Santa Fe is currently closed on Rawhide Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.