Critical injuries reported following wreck on Santa Fe

Just one day after the flip was switched on the Country Club Plaza's lights, prosecutors say two men robbed victims at gunpoint during several street robberies.More >
The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of N. Peck Court.More >
A high school football team in northeastern Kansas is coping after a head-on collision killed three family members of teammates.More >
A worker has died following a workplace accident at the Garmin headquarters site at 151st Street.More >
An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who brandished a gun inside a Costco Wholesale store on Sunday.More >
Investigators are trying to determine why an Edwardsville man entered a Lenexa Costco with a handgun and began screaming, prompting an off-duty police officer to fatally shoot him.More >
A Kansas City man has been charged with assault after being accused of beating his elderly mother with a frying pan on Thanksgiving.More >
A brutal act of violence is caught on camera as a man beats a clerk at a Kansas City gas station. Now, one group is appealing for help catching her attacker.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
