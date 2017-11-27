Critical injuries reported following wreck on Santa Fe - KCTV5

Critical injuries reported following wreck on Santa Fe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

One person suffered critical injuries following a motorcycle wreck in Johnson County. 

The wreck, reported at 7 p.m., happened on Santa Fe Street near Interstate 35 in Johnson County. 

It involved a motorcycle and a car. 

Santa Fe is currently closed on Rawhide Drive. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

