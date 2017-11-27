Kansas City Lyft driver who was shot preaches forgiveness

Nearly one month after a Lyft driver in Liberty was shot in the head while picking up a customer, he is out of the hospital.

Antoine Roston is still facing a lengthy recovery.

He was at Truman Medical Center for nearly a month.

Because his jaw remains wired shut, he communicates his thoughts by writing them out for his family to read.

Roston says the last thing he remembers is telling paramedics "I can't breathe," before waking up days later. Since then, he says he's used his sense of humor and the power of prayer to get by.

On that paper he uses to communicate is a message of forgiveness from the father of three - a message he preached from the pulpit long before he was shot.

"As a Christian, my Bible tells me to forgive if I want to be forgiven," he said. "I'm not a perfect guy. I've lost my temper a time or two. We all need forgiveness."

Roston says he wants to thank all the people who have reached out and supported him.

That included Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, who took part in a fundraiser to assist with medical expenses.

Meanwhile, family members say they feel blessed he's alive.

"He received a shot here in the shoulder - another one that went into this side and came out the other side," said Monee Roston, his wife. "It took out teeth and bones. Another one hit the back of his head deep enough for staples. He also had a hole in his tongue from a bullet."

