Plea hearing postponed for Kylr Yust's half-brother, Jessep Carter

Jessep Carter was scheduled to be in court Monday, but things didn't go quite as planned.

While Carter was supposed to be there, possibly accepting a plea, he was a no-show.

Jessica Runions family was in court today and visibly disappointed with the outcome. They told KCTV5's Ashley Arnold they want anyone who was possibly involved in Runions and Kara Kopetsky deaths to be held accountable.

While Carter isn't directly accused in the deaths, court documents say he saw his half-brother, Kylr Yust, set Runions's car on fire and drove him to a trailer in Edwards, MO, then called the police, told them what he saw and where Yust could be found.

Carter is facing charges of resisting during a traffic stop the same day Runions burned vehicle was found but had been released on his own recognizance in early June.

About an hour into proceedings on Monday, his attorney notified the court that Carter had surgery of some sort and would not be in attendance.

"The court demanded that his attorney provide some documentation of that," said Henry county prosecuting attorney Richard Shield. "And if he didn't provide or if his attorney didn't provide it, then there would be a warrant issued—so we're still waiting."

If Carter does provide that documentation, the next time he will be in court is Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Otherwise, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

