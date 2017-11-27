One dead following workplace accident at Garmin headquarters

A worker has died following a workplace accident at the Garmin headquarters site at 151st Street. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

A worker has died following a workplace accident at the Garmin headquarters site at 151st Street.

Johnson County Med-Act confirms one person has died following the incident.

The Olathe Police Department tells KCTV5 they believe a pipe exploded in the warehouse that's under construction.

The person was found dead at the new distribution center under construction.

Crew members have left the scene as authorities examine and collect evidence.

Garmin released a statement:

At approximately 2:30 p.m., an incident occurred on the site of the Garmin warehouse and distribution center under construction near 151st Street and Mahaffie Circle. Unfortunately, an employee of one of the construction contractors was killed during this incident, which was immediately brought under control. Local authorities and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident, and it is inappropriate for Garmin to comment on any specifics at this time. Our sincere condolences go out to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.