Olathe police identify man killed in Garmin warehouse accident

A 28-year-old man has been identified as the individual who died following a workplace accident at the Garmin headquarters site at 151st Street.

Jubal D. Hubbard was identified by Olathe police as the man killed in the workplace accident.

Investigators believe a pipe exploded in the warehouse that's under construction.

Hubbard was found dead at the new distribution center.

Garmin released a statement:

At approximately 2:30 p.m., an incident occurred on the site of the Garmin warehouse and distribution center under construction near 151st Street and Mahaffie Circle. Unfortunately, an employee of one of the construction contractors was killed during this incident, which was immediately brought under control. Local authorities and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident, and it is inappropriate for Garmin to comment on any specifics at this time. Our sincere condolences go out to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers.

