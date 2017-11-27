Man raises money for sleeping mats for dogs at Kansas City anima - KCTV5

Man raises money for sleeping mats for dogs at Kansas City animal shelters

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Amy Anderson, Anchor/Reporter
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

Animals at Great Plains SPCA and several other area shelters will be sleeping a little more comfortably thanks to a special delivery that was made Monday.

When Scott Poore first saw some floor mats at IKEA, it gave him an idea for shelter animals to sleep on.

The mats are comfortable, absorbent and easy to wash, a far cry from an old thin towel or blanket and certainly much much better than the metal floor of a crate.

Poore started a GoFundMe page for the cause and before he knew it, he had 2,000 mats ready to go.

Poore, with Adopt Don't Shop, says he isn't done yet. He says once every shelter animal has a mat in Kansas City, they're going to set their sights on the state of Kansas.

