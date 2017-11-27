Stolen guns recovered after foot chase with 14-year-old in Raytown

Authorities recovered stolen guns from a truck after an early morning foot chase with a 14-year-old suspect, Raytown police say. (KCTV5)

Officers were called about 5 a.m. Monday to a home in the 11000 block of East 56 Terrace after the resident’s pickup truck had been stolen during the early morning hours.

While an officer went to that home, another officer checked the parking lot of an apartment complex on 61 Street, west of Raytown Road, where other stolen autos have recently been abandoned.

Upon arrival at the parking lot, the stolen truck was found.

When officers approached the truck, a 14-year-old boy leaped from the truck and ran. The officers chased the teen, losing sight of him. After several minutes of searching, officers located the teen who ran, again. They were able to take the boy into custody in a nearby backyard without incident.

Officers discovered stolen property in the truck, including two loaded handguns that were not in the truck when it was originally stolen. Some of the stolen property had been reported stolen last week, taken from another vehicle. The truck was returned to the owner.

The case will be forwarded to the Jackson County Family Court Division. Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.

