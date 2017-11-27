Ex-rowers' Title IX lawsuits against Kansas dismissed - KCTV5

Ex-rowers' Title IX lawsuits against Kansas dismissed

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -

A federal court has dismissed two lawsuits filed by former rowers who alleged the University of Kansas didn't respond properly to their reports of being sexually assaulted on campus.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports lawsuits filed in 2016 by Daisy Tackett and Sarah McClure were dismissed last week at the request of the two women and the university.

Tackett reported a Kansas football player raped her in 2014 and McClure alleged she was assaulted by the same man a year later. The women claimed the school violated Title IX because officials should have anticipated a heightened risk of sexual assaults at the apartments where football players live.

In February, U.S. District Judge Thomas Marten dismissed the portion of the lawsuits that claimed university officials were officially liable for the sexual assaults.

