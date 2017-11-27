Attack on Kansas City gas station clerk caught on camera

A brutal act of violence is caught on camera as a man beats a clerk at a Kansas City gas station. Now, one group is appealing for help catching her attacker. (Submitted)

A brutal act of violence is caught on camera as a man beats a clerk at a Kansas City gas station.

Now, one group is appealing for help catching her attacker.

The incident happened last Wednesday evening near East 65th Street and Troost Avenue.

Other gas station employees say that a man who assaulted a woman at the gas station has given them trouble before. They say he frequently harassed a woman who has been working there for five years.

Last week, she finally confronted him, and that's when he started hitting and shoving her. The man dragged her outside by her hair and continued to kick and punch her while she was down. A woman who was with him appeared to try and talk to the man.

When the employee got up, she found that the building's automatic locks wouldn't let her back in. She went around to the other door, and the man followed her, punching her again before driving off.

Darlene Wawassuc, the manager of the gas station, says she was in the hospital for several days and required surgery.

"She's the sweetest girl ever," she said. "Everytime I look at the video, I get more angry and more angry. She had bruises all over her body. Her face was swollen. It was just senseless."

The gas station is working with local crime prevention groups to make sure the man is caught.

"When you watch the video of the beating that occurred, it is heartless, cold and calculating. It's outrageous and it infuriates you," said Brandon Mims with the AdHoc Group Against Crime.

The owner of the gas station is asking people to call police if you see the man or his car.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.