Experts urge shopping safety ahead of record-setting Cyber Monday

For the first time in its existence, Cyber Monday is expected to outpace Black Friday.

Thousands of online deals will be featured as shoppers hustle to check the boxes on their Christmas lists.

And while the shopping is expected to be fast and furious, experts warn customers to make sure their information stays safe.

Burton Kelso, a technology expert, says shoppers should make sure they are shopping on a secure site, that has 'https' in the search window. Kelso also advises that shoppers be connected to the internet on a secure connection, like at their home or place of business, so that hackers are unable to reach any personal information.

"If you’re going to shop online on Cyber Monday, you should it at home or in your office, permitting, on an internet connection that is secured so hackers can’t get into your personal information," Kelso said.

Kelso says scammers are actively seeking shoppers credit card information. He warns that online customers should be wary of phishing emails, disguised as communications about tracking information from shipping companies like FedEx or UPS, can be used to steal personal information. He says that if something doesn't look right, shoppers should be quick to pick up the phone.

"Call the company that you ordered the product from as opposed to responding to an email because a lot of these phishing emails are designed to hit your personal information," Kelso said.

Kelso added that shoppers might also want to keep their debit card inside the wallet on Monday.

"Consumers may also want to consider using credit cards as opposed to debit cards when shopping on online sites because if you are scammed it will be a lot easier to get your money back from your credit card as opposed to trying to get it back from debit cards," Kelso said.

