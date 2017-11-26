Bills pick off Smith in closing minutes, beat Chiefs 16-10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in his return to the starting lineup, Tre'Davious White intercepted Alex Smith with just over a minute remaining, and the Buffalo Bills held off Kansas City Chiefs 16-10 on Sunday.

Zay Jones had the touchdown reception and Stephen Hauschka kicked three field goals for the Bills (6-5), but the story was their defense — or the Chiefs' complete lack of offense.

Kansas City (6-5) managed only 236 yards while losing for the fifth time in six games.

Smith threw for 199 yards and a touchdown, but even the Chiefs' lone score came on a catch-and-run by Albert Wilson. They were unable to complete much downfield, and with a ground game going nowhere, the offense was soundly booed most of the game.

Especially when White stepped in front of Smith's pass with 1:11 remaining and the Chiefs at the Buffalo 35. White nearly returned it for a clinching touchdown before Smith finally tracked him down.

It was an especially gratifying win for Bills coach Sean McDermott, who spent 10-plus seasons working for Chiefscounterpart Andy Reid in Philadelphia. And it was even more so considering the heat McDermott had been under after his questionable quarterback change last week.

The Chiefs' offense was dismal in the first half against a defense that had surrendered more than 210 yards per game rushing the past three outings. Kansas City went three-and-out on its first five possessions and, taking away 14 yards of quarterback scrambling, gained 43 yards by the break.

The Bills fared marginally better.

Taylor, getting the start again over pick-prone Nate Peterman, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones late in the first quarter. But that was the only offense the Bills could muster as the Chiefs began to bottle up LeSean McCoy and put pressure on their elusive quarterback.

Kansas City finally snapped a streak of eight-plus quarters without a touchdown when Wilson hauled in a swing pass and went 19 yards midway through the third quarter. But the Bills answered quickly with a 49-yard field goal by Hauschka, giving them a 16-10 lead entering the fourth.

RECORD KICKER

Hauschka missed a 52-yard field-goal try late in the first half, ending his NFL-record streak of 13 straight from at least 50 yards. The streak dated to 2014 when he was with Seattle. He bounced back to hit from 56 yards, giving him a Bills-record seven 50-plus makes this season.

RECORD KICKER, PART 2

Chiefs K Harrison Butker connected from 45 yards late in the first half, giving him a franchise-record 23 straight field-goal conversions. Butker hasn't missed since his first attempt with Kansas City.

INJURY REPORT

Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin did not make the trip after hurting his knee in last week's loss to the Chargers. They were also missing LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) and RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring).

REVIS RESTS

Seven-time Pro Bowl CB Darrelle Revis was inactive four days after signing a contract with Kansas City. The Chiefs hope he'll be ready start opposite Marcus Peters next week against the Jets.

UP NEXT

Bills: At home vs. Patriots next Sunday to start a three-game homestand.

Chiefs: A visit to the Jets next Sunday starts a stretch of three games in 13 days.

