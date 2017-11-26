Off-duty officer shoots, kills armed man at Costco in Lenexa

The Lenexa Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a shooting at Costco where an off-duty officer fatally shot an armed man.

They say that it is not a current active shooter event.

Police got a call on Sunday about a man who was brandishing a firearm at the store. Witnesses said that the man was yelling and pointing a gun.

When officers arrived, they found that the man had been shot by someone inside the store and he was pronounced to be dead.

They then learned that an off-duty police officer, who was shopping and happened to be there, had engaged the man inside the store and fatally shot him.

No one else was hurt.

Police say they cannot, at this time, describe the suspect. They did say they have a preliminary identification, however. Police said they don't believe they are looking for any other suspects.

"I don't know what his intent was, but before anything really bad could happen, he was stopped," said Captain Wade Borchers with the Lenexa Police Department.

Police could not confirm whether or not the man shot his firearm.

There will be a large police presence at the store on 9350 Marshall Drive for several hours as Lenexa police officers and authorities from surrounding agencies investigate. Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, and Mission Hills police were all present at the scene to assist.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Team is handling the investigation.

Witnesses said they were evacuated out of the building around the time of the incident. The store was rather full, as is typical for a Sunday afternoon.

Some witnesses told KCTV5 what the situation was like:

"You could hear from the front of the store," she said. "Was a bunch of people yelling, 'Everybody get down! Everybody get to the back of the store!'"

"We just kind of ran through the neighborhoods to see how far away we could get from the building," she said. "I just really hope and pray that things get better across the country."

Miguel Robles, a Costco employee, said: "I saw a gentleman standing at the door yelling at everybody, looked like a .45 revolver in his hand, yelling, 'Don't close the doors on me!' whatever else. I just turned around and I started clearing people away from the door and pushing people away. I saw kids and told everybody to grab their kids and keep going, keep going, keep going."

Costco employee Ryan Vacca said, "It was this weird moment for me where I could hear and sense a lot of commotion going on, but it wasn't really registering with me. I was just kind of watching it ensue." Vacca said the man was "yelling something about fire marshal and doors; sounded like gibberish."

Bill Payne was shooting with his friend with the incident happened. He said, "I was looking at the TVs and somebody hollered, 'Man coming in with a gun!'" "Ran towards the back and out the side door," he said, "and when I got to the back, I counted 8 shots. It's scary."

KCTV5 News has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for updates as we work to bring you more information.

