One person dies in Chillicothe fatal wreck - KCTV5

One person dies in Chillicothe fatal wreck

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal wreck at the 800 block of Washington. (Picture provided by Chillicothe MO Police Department) Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal wreck at the 800 block of Washington. (Picture provided by Chillicothe MO Police Department)
CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -

Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal wreck that killed at least one person. 

At about 6 p.m., Chillicothe PD, Chillicothe Emergency Services and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the 800 block of Washington St. on a serious crash.

The Chillicothe Police Department posted this on their Facebook page.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.