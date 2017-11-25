One person dies in Chillicothe fatal wreck

Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal wreck at the 800 block of Washington. (Picture provided by Chillicothe MO Police Department)

Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal wreck that killed at least one person.

At about 6 p.m., Chillicothe PD, Chillicothe Emergency Services and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the 800 block of Washington St. on a serious crash.

The Chillicothe Police Department posted this on their Facebook page.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

