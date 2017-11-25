1 person dies in crash on 50 Highway near Lone Jack - KCTV5

1 person dies in crash on 50 Highway near Lone Jack

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Missouri State Highway Patrol is dealing with a fatal crash near Lone Jack.

The crash happened around 5:43 p.m. on 50 Highway, just east of E. Easley Road.

One person was killed in the crash and only one vehicle was involved.

 No other information is available at this time.

