1 person dies in crash on 50 Highway near Lone Jack

Missouri State Highway Patrol is dealing with a fatal crash near Lone Jack.

The crash happened around 5:43 p.m. on 50 Highway, just east of E. Easley Road.

One person was killed in the crash and only one vehicle was involved.

No other information is available at this time.

