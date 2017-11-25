Driver intentionally, repeatedly runs over pedestrian at 25th, Askew

Police are investigating after a driver purposefully ran over a pedestrian multiple times on Saturday.

Officers went to the are of 25th and Askew at 2:25 a.m. on a call about a hit and run.

Their investigation revealed that the suspect intentionally and repeatedly ran over the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect later turned themselves in and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.