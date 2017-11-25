Shoppers pack Brookside for Small Business Saturday

Today is Small Business Saturday, a nationwide push to bring some of the early holiday shoppers to locally owned retailers.

Brookside is known as a center in Kansas City for small businesses, and today it was packed full of people who chose to “shop small” and were planning to shop until they drop.

“We are shopping for toys and a few clothes and just whatever strikes our fancy,” said Kathi Knop.

“We're bringing my husband to pick up our packages so we can keep shopping,” said Jeannie Wilcox. “We have lunch reservations, we're making a day of it.”

For the small businesses, the crowds are a welcome sight.

“It's been jam-packed,” said Jim Ward, who owns Brookside Toy & Science. “You can hardly walk through the store.”

Toys were an especially hot item for both kids and dogs!

Small business owners say that big box stores and online retailers just can’t beat what they have to offer.

“You're not going to get that personable experience we give you here,” said Alex Strawder, a manager at Brookside Barkery & Bath. “We really get to know our customers and their dogs.”

Small business Saturday helps remind shoppers of that.

Ward said that, since the event began, sales had doubled for the day.

He thanks loyal customers who are invested in helping small businesses thrive.

“It's just, you know, it's heart-rending,” Ward said. “It's neat that they care about us.”

Last year, more than 112 million customers dined or shopped small. That was a 13 percent increase from the previous year and small business owners are hoping that trend continues.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.