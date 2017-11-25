Police identify 2 found dead at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence

The Independence Police Department has identified the two people found dead at the Hawthorne Place Apartments early Saturday morning.

Officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. to a reported shooting at the complex located in the 600 block of N Peck Court.

When they arrived, they discovered two bodies. One was outside in the grass and the other was inside the building.

Both individuals had been shot.

Police later identified the two bodies as Ernesto Delahoz, 20, and Bradley Sartain II, 18, both of Independence.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

This isn't the first time police have dealt with death at the complex. In September, Eliud Lisboa was gunned down in the same complex. Antonio Stocker, 17, has been charged with his murder. Nearly a year ago, in January of 2016, a woman named Yadira Gomez was stabbed to death at the complex. Her children were in the apartment at the time. Vincente Roldan-Marron faces a murder charge in connection with that case.

There have been several other incidents throughout the year at the apartment complex.

Neighbors say they see police there a lot. None of them wanted to talk on camera, but they did tell KCTV5 News that all the violence is making them look for a new place to live.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

