Police find 2 bodies at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct.

Police officers were called out to a reported shooting at the Hawthorne Place Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. 

When they arrived there, they discovered two bodies. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

