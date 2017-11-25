Police find 2 bodies at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence

An armed bank robbery occurred at the Capitol Federal Savings Bank near 87th and Antioch in Overland Park.More >
Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit starting in KCK by the Legends ended at 38th and Indiana in KCMO.
The FBI are searching a male suspect who tried to rob an Independence bank on Friday afternoon.
After a fire killed a man's son and brother, the community is coming together to try and help him pick up the pieces.
Actress Uma Thurman broke her silence over allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood with a Thanksgiving message saying she has "a few reasons" to be angry.
It's been a week since December Htoo was shot and killed at the laundromat where he worked. It's also the same day the teen was laid to rest.
KU's William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees has voted to rescind the National Citation award that was presented to journalist Charlie Rose.
A card reader outage was hit or miss for some shoppers at Macy's on 71st in Prairie Village, but it wasn't an isolated incident.
