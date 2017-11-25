Police find 2 bodies at Hawthorne Place Apartments in Independence

The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of N. Peck Ct.

Police officers were called out to a reported shooting at the Hawthorne Place Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When they arrived there, they discovered two bodies.

No additional information is available at this time.

