Suspect flees after robbing Overland Park bank

An armed bank robbery occurred at the Capitol Federal Savings Bank near 87th and Antioch in Overland Park.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a male armed with a handgun robbed the bank and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect was wearing dark camouflage clothing, a lightweight jacket, mask and ballcap. The suspect was listed as being 5'5 and about 170 pounds.

FBI and police are investigating the incident.

