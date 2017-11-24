KCKPD officers almost hit by fleeing suspect, pursuit leads to a - KCTV5

KCKPD officers almost hit by fleeing suspect, pursuit leads to arrests in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
A police pursuit that started in KCK at The Legends ended at 38th and Indiana in KCMO. (KCTV5) A police pursuit that started in KCK at The Legends ended at 38th and Indiana in KCMO. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit starting in KCK by the Legends ended at 38th and Indiana in KCMO.

At about 5 p.m. at The Legends, a pursuit started due to a misdemeanor theft. The suspected driver took off, almost hitting officers.

The pursuit went into KCMO where it ended at 38th and Indiana. Three people were taken into custody. 

Police on both sides of the state line continue to investigate this. 

