KCKPD officers almost hit by fleeing suspect, pursuit leads to arrests in KCMO

Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit starting in KCK by the Legends ended at 38th and Indiana in KCMO.

At about 5 p.m. at The Legends, a pursuit started due to a misdemeanor theft. The suspected driver took off, almost hitting officers.

The pursuit went into KCMO where it ended at 38th and Indiana. Three people were taken into custody.

Police on both sides of the state line continue to investigate this.

