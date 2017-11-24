FBI search for suspect in Independence attempted robbery of bank

Two people were killed in a head-on crash early on Thanksgiving after a person drove the wrong way on the interstate.More >
Two people were killed in a head-on crash early on Thanksgiving after a person drove the wrong way on the interstate.More >
The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.More >
The inmate, 20-year-old Johnny R. Dunlap, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.More >
The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside the Columbia Mall just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.More >
The Columbia Police Department said a 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside the Columbia Mall just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.More >
We have links to more than 30 retailers' Black Friday web pages for your convenience!More >
We have links to more than 30 retailers' Black Friday web pages for your convenience!More >
The stockpile included a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s bulletproof vest and another Kansas City police officer’s badge.More >
The stockpile included a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s bulletproof vest and another Kansas City police officer’s badge.More >
Actress Uma Thurman broke her silence over allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood with a Thanksgiving message saying she has "a few reasons" to be angry.More >
Actress Uma Thurman broke her silence over allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood with a Thanksgiving message saying she has "a few reasons" to be angry.More >
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
Amazon has released their list of Black Friday deals.More >
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Freestone County, which is south of Dallas and east of Waco.More >
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed on Thanksgiving in Freestone County, which is south of Dallas and east of Waco.More >