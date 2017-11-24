FBI search for suspect in Independence attempted robbery of bank

A male suspect entered and left through the west door of an Arvest Bank in Independence where he tried to rob the bank. (Surveillance picture provided by the FBI)

The FBI are searching for a male suspect who attempted to rob an Arvest Bank in Independence. (Surveillance pictures provided by the FBI)

The FBI are searching a male suspect who tried to rob an Independence bank on Friday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Arvest Bank at 4340 Noland Rd. on an attempted robbery.

The suspect was described as 6' tall wearing a mask and gloves, dark hoodie and printed bandana.

According to the FBI, witnesses were unable to identify the suspect's race.

The suspect entered and left the bank through the west door, did not show a weapon and made verbal demands.

Nothing was stolen and the suspect left on foot.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.