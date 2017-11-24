KU to rescind National Citation award given to Charlie Rose

KU’s William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees has voted to rescind the National Citation award that was presented to journalist Charlie Rose.

A statement from the university’s journalism school sent out on Friday said:

“Since 1950, the William Allen Foundation National Citation Award has honored American journalists who exemplify William Allen White’s ideals in service to their profession and community.” “In 2017, the foundation presented the award to journalist Charlie Rose. After recent reports detailed sexual harassment and a pattern of unprofessional behavior by Rose during his career, the William Allen White Foundation decided that Rose does not exemplify the ideals of this award.” “’The trustees’ vote reflects the inscription on the citation,’ Dean Ann Brill said. ‘William Allen White was an important journalist who also felt that it was important to make a positive difference in the community.’”

